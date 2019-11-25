ABC13 careers

P/T Digital News Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

The ideal candidate will have the following:
o Three years experience working in major market television or print news internet operation
o Ability to edit video
o Photoshop experience
o Proven social media expertise
o Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects

Candidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment.
We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. This is a part-time, temporary position.

To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 726659BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Executive Producer
Data Journalism Fellow
Producer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family facing tragic fight after teens hit and killed in US-59 crash
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
18-wheeler splits in half after crashing into bridge on I-45
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead, sheriff confirms
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Show More
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
It's a battle of the gift wrappers in new Freeform show
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News