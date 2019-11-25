P/T Digital News Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.The ideal candidate will have the following:o Three years experience working in major market television or print news internet operationo Ability to edit videoo Photoshop experienceo Proven social media expertiseo Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projectsCandidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment.We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. This is a part-time, temporary position.To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 726659BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please