P/T Content Contributor

Are you a news junkie who scans the morning headlines before getting out bed each morning? Are you tied to your twitter feed throughout the day? Can't go to bed before watching the 10pm news?KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time content contributor for both broadcast and digital.This is a great opportunity for someone looking to advance their career as a multi-media journalist.In this position, you will work on the assignment desk and contribute to digital platforms, among other duties.Must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays. The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and some experience in a working newsroom is preferred.To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 651624BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005 and include the job reference number.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please