Ready to move to a top 10 market and create content for TV, web and social media? Ready to produce a newscast on our your own and try new things? This is the opportunity you've been waiting for!We are looking for someone with experience as a line producer to join our abc13 family. Our next P/T Associate Producer must have the desire to own breaking news, breaking weather and breaking traffic. Experience on digital and social media is a plus!Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #751878BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity