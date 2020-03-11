ABC13 careers

P/T Associate Producer

Ready to move to a top 10 market and create content for TV, web and social media? Ready to produce a newscast on our your own and try new things? This is the opportunity you've been waiting for!

We are looking for someone with experience as a line producer to join our abc13 family. Our next P/T Associate Producer must have the desire to own breaking news, breaking weather and breaking traffic. Experience on digital and social media is a plus!

Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #751878BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
News Producer
Director/Photojournalist
News Producer
Multi Media Journalist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNPRECEDENTED: RodeoHouston cancelled
Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff
Houston and Harris Co. to declare emergency over coronavirus
How to get a refund on your RodeoHouston tickets
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Houston rodeo to fulfill scholarship promise to students
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston area
Show More
Get your coronavirus questions answered by experts
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Dave Ward's Houston looks at RodeoHouston's evolution
Harris Co. lacks coronavirus testing capabilities, judge says
Houston private school closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News