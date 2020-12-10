job fair

Over 900 jobs available near Huntsville during virtual job fair

By
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job in the Huntsville area, ABC13 hosted a virtual job fair featuring more than 900 openings.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual job fair, highlighting the Huntsville area.

Workforce Solutions has an office in Huntsville to help people find work. The agency is closed to the public, but employees work remotely to offer virtual help.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is featuring 400 positions. There are also positions in the education, medical and government fields. The pay ranges from $9 to $32 an hour.

There are also remote call center jobs, which pay upwards of $15 an hour. To apply for the jobs, seekers can submit information through Workforce Solution's Facebook, or using a workintexas.com profile.

Click to preview the jobs, and look for the As Seen on ABC13 section. There is also an ABC13 viewer hotline for people to call with job-related questions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The ABC13 viewer hotline number is (832) 849-0480.

