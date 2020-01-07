Careers

Oscar Mayer hiring 'hotdoggers' to drive Wienermobile

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to make some extra cash while driving an iconic piece of history, here is your chance!

Oscar Mayer is hiring 'hotdoggers' to drive the Wienermobile around the country.



The company announced it's looking for recent college grads on the hunt for a new job to be a part of the 2020 class of Hotdoggers.

The 12 full-time, paid, one-year employees will have the opportunity to represent Oscar Mayer in radio and television appearances, grocery store events and charity functions.

There will also be a two-week training session that includes selecting your official Hotdogger name, learning hot dog puns and mastering parallel parking the 27 ft. hot dog on wheels.

The company says it received thousands of resumes for the position last year.

If you're interested, submit your resume and cover letter via email or mail by Friday, Jan. 31 and can reference the official job description.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonbusinessu.s. & worldhot dogsjobsviraldriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bag of evidence missing from A.J Armstrong double murder trial
Austin mom killing: What may have happened before her death
Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim
ABC13 Evening News for January 6, 2020
Islamic religious teacher charged with sexual assault
Business owner says city won't let him put teddy bear on bench
RodeoHouston to release concert lineup this week
Show More
Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt's fiancee to Chicago
3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs
Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo
Woman dragged away, sexually assaulted by man who strangled her
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
More TOP STORIES News