ABC13 careers

Non Linear Editor

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing with Premiere Pro software as well as knowledge of a server-based workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Dalet Galaxy is preferred.

Serious candidates should have a working knowledge of the Digital Newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast news. Candidates should have extensive experience in cutting packages under tight deadlines, satellite/microwave/broadband experience in bringing in video feeds and live shots, and extensive knowledge of file transfer protocol operations and social media platforms. Must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player", able to operate with minimal supervision and having an eye on improving newscasts visually, not just editing by rundowns. Days and hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which could include overnights and weekends.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Reference Req ID: 691070BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
News Director
Broadcast Systems Specialist
P/T Associate Producer
Marketing Promotion Producer / Photographer Editor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges against mom expected after boy killed by car: police
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with guard and gets shot
Deputy charged with DWI in crash after leaving Astros game
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Mom says she tore muscle during panic at Memorial City Mall
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
Show More
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Whitney Mercilus continues charitable work with Returning 2 Learning
Teen accused of United jet threat attends Atascocita HS
The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' dogs
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
More TOP STORIES News