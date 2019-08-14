Non Linear Editor

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing with Premiere Pro software as well as knowledge of a server-based workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Dalet Galaxy is preferred.Serious candidates should have a working knowledge of the Digital Newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast news. Candidates should have extensive experience in cutting packages under tight deadlines, satellite/microwave/broadband experience in bringing in video feeds and live shots, and extensive knowledge of file transfer protocol operations and social media platforms. Must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player", able to operate with minimal supervision and having an eye on improving newscasts visually, not just editing by rundowns. Days and hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which could include overnights and weekends.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Reference Req ID: 691070BR on all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity