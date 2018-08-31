ABC13 CAREERS

Non Linear Editor (Temporary Full Time)

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Temporary, Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing on Grass Valley Edius and Stratus software as well as knowledge of the digital workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment.

Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of a server based digital media workflow. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which will include overnights and weekends.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 590314BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Digital Producer/Assignments Editor
Part Time Web Producer
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Disney hiring new applicants for Parks Moms Panel
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More Careers
Top Stories
New video shows blast that killed Austin serial bomber
Suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral studded with star power
Santa Fe football player pays tribute to friend
Cheerleaders and football team honor Santa Fe victims
WATCH LIVE: Mobile home blocking 3 lanes on North Fwy
Woman shot to death by police identified as actress on 'ER'
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Show More
Kids should stay in rear-facing car seats as long as possible
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
Man wanted for pistol-whipping victims walking a dog
Couple hid abused child in laundry washer, police say
More News