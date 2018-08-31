Non Linear Editor (Temporary Full Time)

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Temporary, Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing on Grass Valley Edius and Stratus software as well as knowledge of the digital workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment.Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of a server based digital media workflow. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which will include overnights and weekends.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 590314BR on all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please