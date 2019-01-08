ABC13 CAREERS

Non-Linear Editor (Temporary)

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Temporary, Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing on Grass Valley, Edius and Stratus software as well as knowledge of the digital workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Adobe Premiere and related Adobe software is a plus. Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of a server-based digital media workflow. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which could include overnights and weekends. At least 5 years of experience as a news video editor in a medium or large market newsroom is required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 627049BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
