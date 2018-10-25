ABC13 CAREERS

News Programming Intern

KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a MULTIMEDIA PROGRAMMING/PRODUCTION INTERN for the upcoming fall semester. Internships are available to currently enrolled college students in their junior or senior year pursuing careers in the television/media field and must receive college credit for the internship. The intern will assist Producers, Directors and Photojournalists with executing all aspects of the broadcast and digital story-telling process and will be expected to assist producers and directors with original content weekly for broadcast and digital platforms.

Applicants must be comfortable juggling multiple projects at once and needs to be a strong researcher, writer, and communicator. Responsibilities will include working on a variety of programming, and digital projects. Opportunity to assist on producing/shooting live and taped field stories, studio newscast production, and live special event programs.

To be considered you must apply online at www.disneycareers.com, Job Req. #603317BR. Please upload a cover letter, your resume outlining expected graduation date, current major course of study, other internships, work experience, related clubs and organizations and extracurricular activities and please include Links to samples of any previous on air or production work. Links can be emailed to KTRK.HR@abc.com. Applicants must be currently enrolled in college and will be required to supply written verification of eligibility to receive academic credit for the internship at the start of the internship.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
