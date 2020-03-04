ABC13 careers

News Producer

ABC13 is looking for a high energy, big ideas producer with the ability to take any story, big or small, from concept to completion. We are looking for a highly skilled writer and editor with a knack for compiling and showcasing the day's top stories in unique and creative ways. You will be required to show an ability to create graphics, and utilize video, photos, and social media in compelling and fresh ways. We're looking for a producer who isn't afraid to take chances and knows how to execute in a fast-paced environment. You need to be able to work well with a team but also operate independently without direction. Candidates must be highly skilled in Premiere, Final Cut Pro, and post production editing tools. Knowledge of Dalet is a plus.

Finally you must be a strong collaborator, open to everyone's point of view and ideas ... a team player who understands news is 24/7 and you may be called upon to work any day, any shift.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 751985BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
