Are you a Rockstar Producer ready to take on a next level challenge? We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, collaborative, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. Houston is a major market that is a magnet for stories that often make national headlines. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned Television station in Houston, TX wants a vocal and confident producer who knows how to handle the big stories, dig for informative, interesting content, knows how to meet the needs of the 'new' news audience, and knows when it's time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather, or traffic. You must have excellent news judgement and the ability to come up with and pitch unique story ideas every day. You must be a team player who can command the control room and calmly communicate and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts.

Candidates must also have complete understanding of how a 24/7 newsroom works with a digital first perspective. A perfect candidate will have innovative and modern ideas on how to promote and utilize all of KTRK's digital platforms, including live streaming. Knowledge of Dalet and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of newscasts, and submit tease and headline writing samples. This is a high profile position that requires a high level of skill and proven leadership in breaking situations. Candidates must have at least three years line-producing experience in a medium or major market.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 751986BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
