ABC13 careers

News Producer

Are you a Rockstar Producer ready to take on a next level challenge? We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, collaborative, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. Houston is a major market that is a magnet for stories that often make national headlines. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned Television station in Houston, TX wants a vocal and confident producer who knows how to handle the big stories, dig for informative, interesting content, knows how to meet the needs of the 'new' news audience, and knows when it's time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather, or traffic. You must have excellent news judgement and the ability to come up with and pitch unique story ideas every day. You must be a team player who can command the control room and calmly communicate and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts.

Candidates must also have complete understanding of how a 24/7 newsroom works with a digital first perspective. A perfect candidate will have innovative and modern ideas on how to promote and utilize all of KTRK's digital platforms, including live streaming. Knowledge of Dalet and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of newscasts, and submit tease and headline writing samples. This is a high profile position that requires a high level of skill and proven leadership in breaking situations. Candidates must have at least three years line-producing experience in a medium or major market.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 712215BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
P/T Web Producer
Multi Media Journalist
Data Journalism Fellow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
HISD teacher accused of trading child porn through email
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Show More
Cold temps Friday morning
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News