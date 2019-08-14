KTRK-TV, the ABC/Disney owned television station located in Houston, TX is searching for an innovative NEWS DIRECTOR to manage a top rated news brand and provide strategic direction for daily news coverage on every platform.The ideal candidate has a proven track record as a manager in a medium to large market with a demonstrated ability to grow the news product and brand.Must be knowledgeable in all aspects of today's news operations including interactive, 24/7 news and digital applications. Candidate will be able to create a clear vision and strategy with a focus on continued growth.An ability to foster an environment of creativity and teamwork while effectively setting goals and executing plans in accordance with station goals is essential. Additionally, this individual will work closely with other departments to further multi-platform opportunities.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 697559BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity