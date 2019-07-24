News Digital Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.Ideal candidate must have:Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital contentExtensive newsroom digital background (supervisory skills a plus)Unerring news judgementAbility to shoot and edit videoKnack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlinesAbility to manage multiple projects at one timeProven social media expertise in both content creation and strategic optimizationWorking knowledge of digital publishing tools and analyticsAbility to excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlinesStrong leadership, organizational and communication skillsFlexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projectsPrior experience in a mid to large market television station required.We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 691410BR on all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity