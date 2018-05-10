CAREERS

NEED A JOB? HISD hosting 4 job fairs to hire new bus drivers for next school year

Houston ISD hosting job fair to hire new bus drivers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD's Transportation Services Department is hosting four job fairs across the city to hire new bus drivers for the 2018-19 school year.

If you're interested, the job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
  • May 12 at Scarborough High School - 4141 Costa Rica

  • May 19 at HISD Nutrition Services - 6801 Bennington

  • June 2 at Westbury High School - 11911 Chimney Rock

  • June 9 at Gregg Elementary School - 6701 Roxbury


Selected applicants will earn a starting hourly wage of $16.65 and will be provided free CDL training. Other benefits include health, dental and vision insurance, teacher retirement system participation and special trip pay options.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a valid Texas driver's license and a motor vehicle report with less than six points. They must also be able to pass a background investigation, drug and alcohol screening and a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants must also be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.
