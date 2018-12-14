Multimedia Journalist

KTRK ABC13, the ABC Owned station in Houston, Texas, is looking for an MMJ with the ability to serve as fill-in anchor on various newscasts. Experience as a traffic presenter is also a plus. We want someone who is willing to work any shift, any day of the week. You must be hard-working and self-sufficient with a passion for unique story telling. At times, you will be researching, shooting, writing, and editing for TV and/or various digital platforms. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news as well as full-filled feature stories. Resume reels should include examples of packages, live shots, anchoring, and traffic reporting. On most days you will be working independently, but on some days you will be given a photographer, in particular for live shots. You must be able to quickly cultivate contacts in the community and must know how to dig for unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and promoter with a strong presence on social media.Candidates need at least 1 year of on-air experience. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 620034BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please