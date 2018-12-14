ABC13 CAREERS

Multimedia Journalist

KTRK ABC13, the ABC Owned station in Houston, Texas, is looking for an MMJ with the ability to serve as fill-in anchor on various newscasts. Experience as a traffic presenter is also a plus. We want someone who is willing to work any shift, any day of the week. You must be hard-working and self-sufficient with a passion for unique story telling. At times, you will be researching, shooting, writing, and editing for TV and/or various digital platforms. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news as well as full-filled feature stories. Resume reels should include examples of packages, live shots, anchoring, and traffic reporting. On most days you will be working independently, but on some days you will be given a photographer, in particular for live shots. You must be able to quickly cultivate contacts in the community and must know how to dig for unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and promoter with a strong presence on social media.

Candidates need at least 1 year of on-air experience. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 620034BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi-Platform Community Journalist
Web Producer - Temporary
Associate Producer Trainee
News Programming Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Ed Emmett announces plans to be professor at Rice University
Dish Society offering $200, yoga and massages to new hires
Multi-Platform Community Journalist
More Careers
Top Stories
Man spotted pleasuring himself near Katy ISD school bus
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 7-year-old boy in Katy
Deputy injured in shootout with felon going home from hospital
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Show More
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Authorities search for 14-year-old missing from Missouri City
Marshall HS football dedicating title run to fallen teammate
Harden flexes fashion muscle in snake print before Lakers win
Authorities searching for inmate who was released by mistake
More News