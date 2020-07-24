Multi-skilled Journalist

Job ID 763280BRLocation Houston, Texas, United StatesJob Summary:The ABC Owned Television Stations is seeking to hire multi-skilled journalists to cover the Race and Culture beat in our 8 local markets. Each journalist must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator.The multi-skilled journalists will be based at each of the OTV stations (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno) and work directly with the newsroom management teams and decision makers to select and create content. The journalists will be part of the editorial decision-making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices included in our storytelling. Each journalist may be assigned specific beats with a goal of local and national distribution of the content across all OTV platforms. In addition, journalists will work closely with the ABC News Race & Culture Unit to identify areas of collaboration.In addition, the journalists will work across the group and meet daily with the Executive Producers of Race & Culture to identify mission appropriate topics, stories and series for journalistic exploration and match with content creators throughout the organization.Responsibilities:Lead and facilitate diversity & inclusion editorial discussions in your respective newsrooms.The ideal candidates will be responsible for offering creative and innovative ideas for better story-telling as well as have the ability to work under deadline. They will also collaborate with other stations and teams for joint projects or special features and brainstorm different story angles and ways to increase social media presence. Understanding of digital platforms and social media preferred.Basic Qualifications:5 years of journalism experience; Significant experience producing longform contentMust have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, shooting, producing, writing, editing and presenting across all platformsSignificant reporting experience and sources in the area of Race & CultureCandidates must be able to effectively manage story assignments and production in addition to collaborating with the Race & Culture Executive Producers and multiskilled journalists across OTV's 8 marketsInsatiable curiosity - you just have to dig deeper to find the truthStrong editorial judgementTenacity to pitch the stories you believe inExperience performing well under pressureA pro at social media and other digital toolsRequired Education:Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experienceAbout Walt Disney Television:Walt Disney Television (WDT) redefines the future of media and entertainment. Delivering compelling creative, great storytelling, ground-breaking technology, high-impact marketing and innovative distribution, WDT offers multiple opportunities to build a career that supports entertaining and informing the world. A key unit of The Walt Disney Company, one of the world's most admired vertically integrated media enterprises, WDT includes global live action and animation entertainment, news, owned television stations, and radio. If you've got a passion to join our team of talented professionals we want to hear your story.About The Walt Disney Company:The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.This position is with KTRK Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call Walt Disney Television.KTRK Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.