ABC13 CAREERS

Multi-Platform Community Journalist

KTRK-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in Houston, is looking for innovative Multi-Platform Community Journalist to help us identify and create unique, compelling content that captures the pulse of our dynamic city, its diverse communities, and Houston Strong spirit.
Qualified candidates must be able to take a story from concept to completion. Must be an excellent storyteller with exceptional interviewing, shooting, writing, editing and digital/social skills.

Qualified candidates must have at least 3 years experience producing television and digital content. Outstanding editorial, communication, organizational, and multi-tasking skills are essential and must thrive in a deadline-driven environment.
We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives. You must be willing to work any day, any shift. Qualified candidates should include links to samples of their work.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 615918BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Web Producer - Temporary
Associate Producer Trainee
Community Affairs Intern
News Programming Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Web Producer - Temporary
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
World War II vet retires as Texas' oldest certified lawman
More Careers
Top Stories
1 man fatally shot during possibly burglary in NW Harris Co.
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Show More
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
6-year-old Maddox Ritch likely drowned, autopsy report says
More News