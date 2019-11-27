ABC13 careers

Multi Media Journalist

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, fiercely competitive, self-sufficient MMJ with a passion for unique story-telling. You must have a desire to shoot, write and edit for TV and digital on a daily basis. Must have the willingness to publish stories on multiple digital platforms. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news. Our ideal candidate is innovative and willing to experiment with new technology.

Resume reels should include examples of packages and live shots that are innovative, creative, memorable and non-traditional. On most days, you will be working independently and may also be the lead. You must have a knack for quickly cultivating contacts in the community and must know how to dig deep for data along with unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Candidates need at least 4 years of on-air experience and must be open to working any shift on any day of the week. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 728914BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
