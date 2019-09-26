ABC13 careers

Multi Media Journalist

KTRK-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in Houston, is looking for innovative and creative Multi-Media Journalist to successfully identify, book, shoot, edit and produce compelling, impactful, creative hyperlocal content. Content that captures the pulse of our dynamic city and people, its diverse communities and Houston Strong spirit.

Qualified candidates are "ideas" people who know how to find and recognize unique, captivating, authentic content that evokes emotion and conversation. Must be proficient in modern storytelling techniques with the ability to take a story from concept to completion. Must possess exceptional research and pre-interviewing techniques as well as strong writing, producing, shooting, editing, reporting and social skills.

Qualified candidates must have at least 4 years experience identifying and producing high quality, enterprising stories for television and digital. Outstanding editorial, communication, organizational, and multi-tasking skills are essential and must thrive in a deadline-driven environment.
We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives. You must be willing to work any day, any shift. Qualified candidates should include links to samples of their work.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 708634BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
