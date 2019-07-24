Are you a news content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative content that generates high engagement?
KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time assignment desk editor to be part of the team leading the charge in content collection and creation.
The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and experience in a working newsroom is required. Prior assignment desk experience in a mid to large market television station required.
Ideal candidate must have:
Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive content
Extensive newsroom background (supervisory skills a plus)
Unerring news judgement
Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at one time
Ability to excel in fast-paced news station environment and able to work under pressure to meet deadlines
Strong leadership, organizational and communication skills
Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects
Ability to gather and disseminate information quickly and accurately
We are a 24/7 news operation, so employees must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed and be called in as necessary.
To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, and cover letter. Job Req.: 689643BR
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Multi Media Assignment Editor
ABC13 CAREERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News