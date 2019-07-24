Multi Media Assignment Editor

Are you a news content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative content that generates high engagement?KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time assignment desk editor to be part of the team leading the charge in content collection and creation.The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and experience in a working newsroom is required. Prior assignment desk experience in a mid to large market television station required.Ideal candidate must have:Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive contentExtensive newsroom background (supervisory skills a plus)Unerring news judgementAbility to multitask and manage multiple projects at one timeAbility to excel in fast-paced news station environment and able to work under pressure to meet deadlinesStrong leadership, organizational and communication skillsFlexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projectsAbility to gather and disseminate information quickly and accuratelyWe are a 24/7 news operation, so employees must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed and be called in as necessary.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, and cover letter. Job Req.: 689643BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity