Looking for a job? Here's where you can get paid $25 an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, ABC13 hosted a virtual job fair with more than 700 positions available.

We've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host weekly job fairs. Each event has recruiters answering applicants' questions to help people get interviews quickly.

The jobs are located in Conroe and the Houston area with several positions that allow you to work from home. There are several positions including life insurance agents, automotive assembly tech, receptionist, and virtual call center workers.

The pay ranges from $10 to $25 an hour. A software developer position pays a salary upwards of $100,000.

In order to participate in these virtual job fairs, make sure your Facebook contact information is correct. You can also create a free profile on the state's job website.

If you apply during the live half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will be in touch and possibly get you an interview in days.

If you want to preview the jobs, click here and look for the "As seen on the ABC13" section.

ABC13 and Workforce Solutions have conducted a weekly job fair for six months, and according to Workforce Solutions, hundreds have received interviews, and more than 20 people are back to work.

