ABC13 careers

MMJ/Reporter

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, self-sufficient MMJ with a passion for unique story-telling. You will be researching, shooting, writing, and editing for TV and/or digital on a daily basis. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news as well as fun-filled feature stories. Resume reels should include examples of packages and live shots that are innovative, creative and memorable. On most days, you will be working independently but on some days you will be assigned a photographer, in particular for live shots. You must have a knack for quickly cultivating contacts in the community and must know how to dig for unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and promoter with a strong presence on social media.

Candidates need at least 4 years of on-air experience and must be open to working any shift on any day of the week. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 655372BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Temp Photographer
P/T Content Contributor
Sr. Producer - Marketing & Social Media
Temp Audience Development Multi-Platform Producer
TOP STORIES
Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed
Disturbing details in 8-year-old's 'torture murder': Documents
UH and Kentucky clash with Elite Eight on the line
Celebrate UH's Sweet 16 trip at these bars and restaurants
Family of man beaten to death seeks help finding attacker
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River closed 2 more months
Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials
Show More
Massive clean-up operation continues in ship channel
Pearland Little League's decal honors school librarian
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Action demanded after 1,100 dead dolphins wash up
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
More TOP STORIES News