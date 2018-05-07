JOB FAIR

Memorial Hermann to host career fair for employees impacted by Bay Area Regional Medical Center closing

Memorial Hermann is hosting a career fair May 7-9 for employees impacted by the closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A team of recruiters and hiring managers will be on-hand to help find career opportunities within the Memorial Hermann system.

Nurses and staff at Bay Area Regional Medical Center said they were shocked by today's bankruptcy announcement.



Click here to register and attend any of the three events listed, all in the same location:

Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Professional Building 2nd floor classroom
  • Monday, May 7 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday, May 8 - 3 to 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, May 9 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
