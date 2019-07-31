ABC13 careers

Marketing Promotion Producer / Photographer Editor

KTRK-TV, is looking for a Marketing Promotion Producer/Photographer/Editor (part time). This individual's primary role will be to help create compelling multi-platform promos and promotional elements for a variety of KTRK content.
We need a Brilliant Ideas Person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work using their strong promotional writing/shooting/editing and graphic skills. Candidates must have experience editing on non-linear systems as well as knowledge of the Digital Newsroom and workflows. Serious candidates must be able to work in a deadline intensive environment.

Qualifications:
Minimum 3 years in Local Television News Promotion/Digital Content Production with hands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platform.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 678187BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
