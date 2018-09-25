CAREERS

Kohl's looking to hire 90,000 seasonal employees at locations across country

EMBED </>More Videos

Kohl's announces seasonal hiring plans.

Kohl's is looking to hire 90,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holidays and will host a hiring event on Oct. 20 at participating stores.

The hiring for seasonal employees started in August and will continue through the holiday season, the company said.

The company plans to hire 90,000 employees across its more than 1,100 stores, nine distribution centers and five e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers, according to a Thursday press release.

Kohl's will also be hosting a hiring event on Oct. 20 at select stores across the country.

People who are interested are urged to head to their closest Kohl's store to find out if it will be part of the hiring event or to just learn more about becoming a seasonal employee. The company mentions that hiring needs and available positions vary by location.

For more information, visit the Kohl's careers website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
DREAM JOB: How to get paid for eating pizza
Houston graduate handing out resumes on the street
More Careers
Top Stories
Relative of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
ATM thieves crash into pole, cause power outage in NE Houston
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Thieves caught stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel from depot
Houston man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
FBI uses parents' voices in search for missing 6-year-old boy
Show More
SING IT! 7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Female Harris Co. jail officer accused of sex with inmate
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
Pearland man accused of strangling his live-in mother-in-law
Medical breakthrough helps woman wear high heels without pain
More News