Katy ISD opens opportunity for parents to become field trip bus drivers

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD announced Wednesday that they're inviting parents, grandparents, and guardians of district students to apply to become field trip bus drivers.They're calling the new position a BDP, or 'Bus Driving Parent.'Bus Driving Parents will be vetted and trained through Katy ISD and compensated for the time they drive.After they earn their Commercial Driver's License, complete training, and earn driving hours, BDPs will be able to drive students to field trips as often as they want."Whether you're saving for your child's college fund, looking to supplement your income, or just want to play a crucial part in our Katy ISD community, this is your opportunity," said Dr. Bill Wood, executive director of Katy ISD transportation "Best of all you choose when you work.".For more information and to apply,