If you're in search for a job, Katy Independent School District is holding a job fair for auxiliary positions Monday.The district is looking to fill positions in food service, maintenance, police and transportation.The fair starts on Monday, October 8 at 3 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. at the Leonard E. Merrell Center on South Stadium.Applicants must first complete an application on Katy ISD's website prior to the fair.