coronavirus help

Job search help available for minority communities in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The July jobs report shows unemployment is still significantly high, but there is support in the Houston community to get people back to work.

Hispanic and Black unemployment remains higher than other ethnicities at 12.9 and 14.6 percent, respectively. In the Houston area, there is help for those communities.

If you're looking for help, experts recommend reaching out to SER Houston, the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, Community Family Center, Houston Area Urban League, and Change Happens.

At SER Houston, the agency helps with job training and placement. Despite the pandemic, help is still available. The agency has switched to virtual and social distance learning.

Classes are free to those who qualify. The group said there's been a shift after the past few months.

It's seeing more educated individuals looking for help than ever before.



As far as the national July jobs report, there are indications as to which industries are doing well. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 592,000. Government jobs rose by 301,000, mainly in the education field.

Retail is hiring too, adding 258,000 jobs in July. The biggest gains in retail were in clothing stores.

An industry not doing well is mining, which includes oil and gas. The industry shed 7,000 jobs, and has lost 127,000 since January.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringcoronavirus helpcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
What to know about Houston's Rental Relief Package
Minute Maid Park tapped as virus test site starting Saturday
New COVID-19 treatment could stop virus from replicating
Son and 88-year-old mother face eviction and can't find help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. commissioners eyeing property tax rates
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
UH Cougars football games to be played with 25% capacity
40 million Americans at risk of eviction during pandemic
40K Katy ISD students chose to stay home and learn virtually
Show More
Two Texas companies named best employers for women
Congresswoman calls for immediate passage of Heroes Act
Just where are the hottest spots in Houston?
A few thunderstorms possible this weekend
What to know about Houston's Rental Relief Package
More TOP STORIES News