Hire Houston Youth Job and Resource Fair offers jobs on the spot for young adults

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hire Houston Youth encourages area teens and young adults seeking employment to come out to their job and resource fair on Saturday.

Those between the ages of 16-24 can visit Houston Community College-Southeast at 6815 Rustic St. Houston, TX 77087 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to 365thingsinhouston.com, accepted applicants will earn at least $8 an hour.

In the past, the program led by Mayor Sylvester Turner helped place over 450 kids in summer jobs.

Applications for jobs with companies and nonprofits will be accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org.

Applicants are not required to pre-register, however, everyone is encouraged to bring their resume, a Texas ID and a social security card.
