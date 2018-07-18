CAREERS

BACK TO WORK: 2 Houston area school districts holding job fairs today

Some school districts are looking for dozens of new employees. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer isn't over yet, but heading back to class is top of mind for some of the area districts looking to hire employees for the upcoming school year.

Today two school systems will hold job fairs.

Lamar Consolidated ISD is looking for support staff like bus drivers, custodians, and teachers' aides.

That district's job fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Briscoe Junior High on FM 723 in Richmond. You're asked to bring multiple copies of your resume.

Cy-Fair ISD is looking for bus drivers and other transportation personnel. That job fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Willowbrook.
