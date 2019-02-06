CAREERS

How you can get hired if you have a criminal record

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you looking for a job, but have concerns about your background? These companies are looking for you.

By
Following the bi-partisan passage of "The First Step Act" in December, top companies are pledging to change their hiring practices for those with criminal backgrounds.

In the last month, the largest human resources group in the country has launched GettingTalentBackToWork.org.

The website includes a pledge for big and small businesses to provide opportunities to qualified people with criminal backgrounds.

Employers with household names like IBM and Walmart, both local to Houston, have taken the formal pledge.

Yesterday, I talked to the man leading this nationwide effort.

"The main question I get asked is 'I have a felony or I don't have a good background. Nobody wants to hire me.' This is for those people?" I asked Johnny C Taylor, SHRM CEO.

"It's for those people, it's three groups. It's for those groups primarily because if we want them to no get back into the system, then they need to make an honest living, but it's also for employers. Listen we have seven million jobs in America and over six million looking for jobs so there's a gap. Employers need the talent. This isn't just feel good, so it's beneficial to employers as well. Then finally tax payers, you're going to pay for them anyway," said Taylor.

If you have a criminal background, you can apply at these jobs without hesitation of getting turned away because of your past, granted you meet the job qualifications.

For other companies here locally, you too can take the pledge and you will receive a toolkit designed to help you understand all the legal factors.

You can find out more here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobscareer adviceHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
Typhoon Texas hiring for 1,000 part-time jobs
Walmart increases truck drivers' pay to nearly $90K
More Careers
Top Stories
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Teens with weapons accused of rushing grandmother in car
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
WHAT A CATCH! North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Show More
Joshua Trump goes viral after falling asleep at SOTU
Backstreet Boys score first No.1 album in nearly 20 years
Young woman's body found bound in suitcase alongside road
Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute
Beto will decide on presidential run by end of month
More News