Houstonians get hired and promoted after seeing job fair on ABC13

Two people that heard about a job fair on ABC13 have been hired and promoted at Dish Society.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dish Society in the Heights is now open after hosting a job fair to fill dozens of positions. We announced the job fair on air to help spread the word and the turnout was remarkable.

"Thanks to you and your segment most of the people that showed up were there because of what you guys did. We hired several people," said Aaron Lyons, Founder and CEO of Dish Society.

Lyons tells me two of those people hired include Tiffany Mcleggan and Michael Rice.

"They came in and quickly got promoted," said Lyons. "Tiffany is kind of our face at night. She's the face, the first person people see when they come in. She's just got a fantastic personality, really bubbly and friendly."

"I was flipping through the channels and I came across the news and saw that they were holding open interviews," said Mcleggan.

Mcleggan was hired two days later.

"At that moment in time, I was really blessed and happy because I was looking for a job and in need of a job," said Mcleggan.

Michael Rice, who started out as a cashier, is now a manager. He is excited and optimistic about the new opportunities this job will bring him.

"At that moment in time to see this segment, it really has changed my life in so many ways," said Rice.

"Take advantage of the jobs you never know what will happen," said Mcleggan.

Dish Society now has five locations in Houston and is always hiring for different positions.

You can see who's hiring in Houston here.

Looking for a job? Join our "Who's Hiring in Houston" Facebook page.
