If you're looking for a job, the Houston zoo is hiring for the holidays.The zoo's new restaurant Cypress Circle Cafe is looking to hire 150 people in the next few weeks.On Oct. 20 and 24 there will be a job fair at the zoo's Brown Education Center.Recruiters will be looking for line cooks, food service associates, cashiers, retail associates and other positions.To find out more, visit the Houston zoo website