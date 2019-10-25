Houston one of the best places to find a job right now

The city is among five areas seeing increased job growth.
The biggest city on the list is Orlando, which is seeing a boom in professional services and in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, fields.
Dallas/Fort Worth, Phoenix and the Seattle/Tacoma area, which is home to Nordstrom and Amazon's headquarters, rounded out the top five places.
Now is also the perfect time to find a job, according to career experts at LinkedIn.
October and November are hiring season. We're also in a job seekers market, meaning there are more jobs available than people looking for work.
LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher says there are 20 million jobs alone on the networking site right now.
But it's not just about having a big-time degree to back you up. Fisher says it's important for candidates to showcase skills over schooling.
"Companies realized that what's more important is getting the right employee and who has got the right skills. So it's less about do you have that 4-year college degree, but can you do the job that we need you to do to be successful?" Fisher told ABC News.
According to LinkedIn, Monday is the best day to look for jobs.
Job seekers should also note that the following fields are among those expecting the most job growth:
- Health care support
-Personal care and service
-Computer and mathematical
-Health care practitioners and tech
-Community and social service
Some companies are also investing more in on-the-job training such as apprenticeships, which can mean higher pay.
You can find apprenticeships across the country by searching this database.
Just go to the finder to look for listing by industry, company, or where you live.
