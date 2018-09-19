CAREERS

Houston graduate who handed resumes out on the street says he's getting calls

Deandre Matthews says he received 80 calls after we aired his story about his unique career search.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One day after a young Houston man took an unusual step to find a job as an electrician, job offers and interview requests are pouring in.

Deandre Matthews, 21, believes the sign he held on the side of Wallisville Road and the Beltway on Monday afternoon is paying off.

Since his story aired on Eyewitness News, Deandre said he has received more than 80 calls.

RELATED: Houston graduate seeking electrician jobs hands out resumes on the street

Some have been from supporters and well-wishers. But others have been offers for job interviews.

He told ABC13 he wants to work for the government.

"And I'm hoping to see if I can get the opportunity to go work for the government," Deandre said. "I feel like that would be the right choice for me."

Deandre adds he just wanted an opportunity so he could take his first step toward becoming a master electrician.

He says he's taken seven or eight steps over the last 24 hours.

Homeless Texas A&M graduate gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resumes on the street
A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

