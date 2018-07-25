VETERANS

'Hire a Veteran Day' gives service members opportunities

'Hire a Veteran Day' puts service members to work (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today marks National Hire a Veteran Day, which exposes the opportunity of civilian employment to military members after their service.

On this day, employers are reminded to consider adding returning service members to their ranks as they integrate to life away from the battlefield.

The Hire Our Heroes website offers opportunities for training, as well as a job listing for veterans. The website is available year-round.

In addition, the following websites offer similar resources for job-seeking vets:


Commonly, positions in information technology, engineering and cyber security, sales, marketing, management, finance, healthcare, skilled trades and other areas are available.
