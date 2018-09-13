CAREERS

Here's 3 tips to ensure you're getting paid your worth

If you're looking to ask for a raise, here's what you want to do before approaching your boss.

If you don't want to try your hand at poker, we are helping you figure out the salary you should ask your employer for, whether you are nailing down a new job or making sure you are getting paid fairly at your current job.

Experts suggest consulting with online tools. The U.S. Department of Labor has an online database that can help you find the average wage for more than 800 jobs.

Next up, try to network and talk to people in similar jobs at different companies.

Finally, ask your manager once you have done your research. Experts suggest framing the conversation as a discussion to get the best results.

Try asking your manager how your current pay was determined, and what you need to do to land a promotion.
