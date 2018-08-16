CAREERS

Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential

Having a tattoo doesn't have an effect on your job potential, study says

A new study says having tattoos won't affect your job or salary.

University of Miami researchers say their new study is more accurate with a bigger sample than previous studies that found a bias against employees with tattoos.

The main researcher thinks employers are adjusting to tattoos becoming more common.

The amount of households with at least one tattooed person has grown from 21 percent in 1999 to 40 percent in 2014.
