CAREERS

HAUNTED HIRING: Scare people for a living with these jobs at ScreamWorld

EMBED </>More Videos

You might be surprised at how good of a monster you can be!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a seasonal job and you have a knack for scaring others, this might just be the perfect job for you this Halloween.

ScreamWorld is hiring for actors, crowd control, a make-up artist and parking lot personnel. Even if you don't have any experience, you may be surprised at how good of a monster you can be.

RELATED: ScreamWorld Haunted House opens for Halloween season


Andrew McCoughen has been with the company for almost ten years and encourages others to join the team, too.

"There's a spot for everyone. You can be the biggest guy and scream and yell or the smallest person, and if you're not that scary, we can stick a clown mask on you and you're terrifying," said McCoughen, who plays "Beasty."

It's also a great job if you're an actor or aspiring to be one.

"I'm an actor outside of ScreamWorld. It helps me a lot with improv and staying in tune throughout the year. Even though it's seasonal, it allows me to prepare for auditions," said Tristai Baldwin, who plays "Minty Fresh."

If you'd like to apply for a job, click here to see the positions.

SEE ALSO: Inside the city's top 5 creepiest places

EMBED More News Videos

Foti Kallergis takes you on a tour of the creepiest spots in town

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobshalloweenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Katy ISD hosting job fair Monday
Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs
METRO offering up to $4,000 for new experienced mechanics
More Careers
Top Stories
Driver gets $1M bond after sleeping homeless woman killed
Hurricane Michael strengthens to category 1 storm
SURPRISE! Shipley's serves up donuts in honor of Astros
Need a place to watch the Astros? We've got you covered
Two cool fronts on the way to Houston
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
UFO sightings? Or just a SpaceX rocket launch?
O'Rourke rally today with ex-Texan Foster and rapper Bun B
Show More
20 killed in 'horrific' limo crash on their way to party
Texans defeat Cowboys in OT to clinch Battle of Texas
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Houston teen killed instantly during crash near Bryan
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
More News