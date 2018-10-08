HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a seasonal job and you have a knack for scaring others, this might just be the perfect job for you this Halloween.
ScreamWorld is hiring for actors, crowd control, a make-up artist and parking lot personnel. Even if you don't have any experience, you may be surprised at how good of a monster you can be.
Andrew McCoughen has been with the company for almost ten years and encourages others to join the team, too.
"There's a spot for everyone. You can be the biggest guy and scream and yell or the smallest person, and if you're not that scary, we can stick a clown mask on you and you're terrifying," said McCoughen, who plays "Beasty."
It's also a great job if you're an actor or aspiring to be one.
"I'm an actor outside of ScreamWorld. It helps me a lot with improv and staying in tune throughout the year. Even though it's seasonal, it allows me to prepare for auditions," said Tristai Baldwin, who plays "Minty Fresh."
