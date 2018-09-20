CAREERS

DREAM JOB: How to get paid for eating pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

One company is looking to hire a few good pizza lovers.

Ever wish you could get paid for eating pizza? The dream job has become a reality.

Ooni, the makers of home pizza ovens, is looking for a few good pizza lovers for what they're calling "The Best Job in the World."

The company says they are hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles.

The roles will be "a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship."

According to the job description, if you have experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza you may have an advantage over the competition.

Ooni says candidates can be based from anywhere in the world.

If you're hired, the company claims it will send you one of their pizza ovens so you can start cooking/working.

It's a paid freelance position, and your pay will be dependent on your experience.

If you think you think you're a qualified pizza connoisseur you can find more about the job on ooni's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerspizzafoodjobsu.s. & worldHoustonDallasAustinNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Hired! Woman finds Friendswood bakery job on ABC13
Temporary News Photographer/Live Truck Operator
Houston man's street-side job search is paying off
More Careers
Top Stories
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant sparks police chase
45-year-old man dies from West Nile virus in Harris County
Road rage leads to woman clinging to hood of moving car
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
Couple could face questions from convict during kidnap trial
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
More News