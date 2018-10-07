CAREERS

Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs

Ford Motor Company cutting jobs in order to trim costs. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Ford Motor Company says it will cut workers to give its business a shot in the arm.

The plan, announced Friday, includes a labor reorganization designed to trim costs.

However, there's no word on how many jobs will be eliminated or when it will happen.

The automaker's shares have dropped 26-percent this year.

Ford says its North American division is doing well, but the company has been struggling in Asia and Europe.
