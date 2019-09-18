Careers

Florida looking to hire 50 citizen python hunters

Snake hunters are needed in the sunshine state.

The South Florida Water Management District is looking for 50 people for its python elimination program.

Citizens who sign up are called python removal agents and paid hourly, reported CNN.

This program, which started in 2017, offers more money for snakes that are longer than four-feet and those guarding snake eggs.

More than 2,500 pythons have been removed from the area over the past two years.

People who are interested in taking part have to be at least 18-years-old, have no recent criminal history, and proper identification.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfloridafloridahuntingsnakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood risk increasing for Houston yet tonight
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda
Video shows how NOT to drive in high water
Show More
High water locations on Houston-area roads
This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby
Massive fire destroys historic buildings in Wharton
How to build a severe weather emergency kit for less
Warmer weather could delay peak fall foliage
More TOP STORIES News