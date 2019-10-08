Facilities Maintenance Engineer P/T

KTRK ABC-13, The Walt Disney Owned Television Station located in Houston has an opening for a P/T hybrid facility engineer to work 20-30 hours per week to identify and resolve all building related issues. This person will be responsible for completing basic maintenance tasks as well as inspecting, maintaining, and troubleshooting larger systems such as electrical, HVAC and plumbing. Prior facility management experience is a preferred.Job duties and responsibilities include weekly facility and systems inspections, as well as performing basic building trades such as minor electrical and lighting, minor plumbing, minor HVAC, general carpentry, safety inspections and mechanical repair. Additionally, will be responsible to help ensuring the building related structure and systems are well-maintained, operational, and safe. Must provide timely response to help desk tickets assigned to Building Services and coordinate with the Chief Engineer and Business Manager on implementation of new building or remodeling projects. Other responsibilities include working with outside vendors and service providers to maintain the building, its systems and common areas in the best possible condition. Review and set quality standards with vendors based on the needs and requirements established by management. Obtain quotes and review costs proposals by vendors for repairs and services. Will also be responsible for maintaining and the input of data into a preventative maintenance tracking system.Candidates must always remain aware of their limitations and request the services of a licensed professional when the lack of expertise or local ordinances require it. We are looking for someone that is practical minded with attention to detail and a working knowledge of commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. Must be able to lift 50 pounds as needed and be willing to work both indoors and outdoors based on job requirements. Additionally, the ideal candidate will have a customer service mindset and be able to communicate clearly and professionally with all levels of staff and vendors. Basic computer and typing skills are a must. High School Diploma required.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 711176BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity