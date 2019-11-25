Do you love morning news? Are you aggressive and an innovator? Then we want to hear from you!KTRK-TV, Houston's News Leader, is looking for an Executive Producer with a proven track record in broadcast and digital. This person must be a strong team-leader, effective communicator, with a 'can do' attitude. Consistently able to solve problems, meet deadlines, and work well under pressure, especially in breaking news situations.Must have exceptional news judgement. Will be required to be a hands-on manager, a great script editor, and well versed on all digital platforms. Needs to be passionate about the news. Quick at identifying, promoting and executing great content on all platforms. Must be organized, efficient, and capable of juggling multiple projects and staffers.Candidates should have at least 5 years producing experience in a major market, and some managerial experience. Will be supervising and motivating a diverse group of broadcast and digital employees, as well as mentoring and coaching less experienced staff. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 726660BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity