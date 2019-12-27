ABC13 careers

Executive Producer, Original Content

KTRK's Programming Department is looking for a hands-on Executive Producer with a proven track record in identifying and creating unique, compelling original multi-platform content that will capture the pulse of our dynamic city, its diverse communities and Houston Strong spirit. Must be an ideas person who can take a story from concept to its compelling completion whether it's long form, short form, integrated sales content or live event production.

Key Qualifications include excellent modern day storytelling skills and exceptional editorial, interviewing, writing, editing and digital/social skills. Must have a strong eye and passion for innovative and inspiring content creation. Additionally, must be resourceful, adaptable, detail and results oriented with high energy and a positive outlook. The ideal candidate will be highly organized with the innate ability to lead multiple projects simultaneously and still deliver on time. We want a team-first collaborator with a focus on data driven results and experience articulating creative intent to others and actively coordinating team members to turn ideas into reality. Experience managing expectations, especially when working with outside clients, with the ability to identify and articulate alternative solutions when challenges arise is a must.

Minimum 5 years experience producing television and digital original content in a major market. We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives who are willing to work any day or shift required.

If you meet these qualifications and want to be considered you must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 735047BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
