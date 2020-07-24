Executive Producer - Race & Culture Unit

This position can be based at any OTV stations (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno)The ABC Owned Television Stations is seeking a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, dynamic leader, dedicated journalist, effective communicator and proven collaborator to launch and execute a 10-person Race & Culture content unit that works together across the 8 owned television stations.This position will report to the Senior Vice President of Content Development and the Vice President of Talent Development as well as working closely with OTV's Diversity & Inclusion team, station News Directors, Executive Producers and 8 station-based multi-skilled journalists focused on this initiative.The Executive Producer will develop and execute a network of storytellers across all of OTV's markets with an emphasis on featuring voices and stories that often go untold and to bring a more diverse perspective to the stories told on a daily basis in the 400+ hours of live news programming produced across the stations each week. This group will be embedded across our stations to ensure intentional inclusion of balanced and reflective coverage of the communities we serve and deeper reporting at the intersection of race, culture and inclusion. In addition, the Executive Producer will be tasked with creating content inclusion review teams as well as developing materials and curriculum for creators at the stations.Responsibilities:Develop and execute an action plan for creating content across all OTV markets utilizing state of the art video production equipment/techniques, new distribution channels and most importantly featuring voices and stories not generally seen or heard. The goal will be an even stronger connection with the communities we serve.Collaborate with OTV's senior division and station leadership teams including, news directors, executive producers and content inclusion review teams that will be formed in conjunction with the initiative. In addition, work closely with the ABC News Race & Culture Unit to identify areas of collaboration.Identify mission appropriate topics, stories and series for journalistic exploration and match with content creators in the group.Produce original content for distribution on multiple platformsRecruit and co-manage eight multi-skilled journalists who will be dedicated to the projectIdentify and recommend appropriate production tools and techniquesProvide editorial guidance, training and support to participating journalistsBasic Qualifications:Minimum 5 years of journalism experience in a fast-paced news environment meeting daily deadlinesSignificant reporting experience and sources in the area of Race & CultureThe energy to juggle both show production and staff managementInsatiable curiosity - you just have to dig deeper to find the truthStrong editorial judgmentTenacity to pitch the stories you believe inExperience performing well under pressure - - think breaking news-type situations.A natural leader - you can inspire teams to bring their "A" gameA pro at social media and other digital toolsMotivated: You're the person who can tackle any task - and wants to!Required Education:Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.About Walt Disney Television:Walt Disney Television (WDT) redefines the future of media and entertainment. 