Maker of Nutella looking to hire 60 taste testers and you don't need any experience

Nutella maker Ferrero wants to hire taste testers.

NEW YORK --
It is a dream job that requires absolutely no experience.

Calling all Nutella lovers: the maker of the famed spread needs you!

The Ferrero company is looking for 60 taste testers, and yes, the job is paid.

This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting consumers of the rich chocolate-hazelnut spread.

There is one catch: you have to be ready and willing to relocate to Italy, site of the company's headquarters.

Ferrero will choose and train 60 lucky 'sensory judges', narrow them down and eventually offer finalists part-time jobs.

