If Disney and planning vacations are your thing, we may have the perfect job for you.
Disney is searching for new moms, dads, grandparents and 'in the know' family members to join next year's Disney Parks Moms Panel.
The panel, which has become a resource for park guests around the world, consists of real parents who have mastered the art of planning a Disney vacation.
Available in four languages, parents can help other guests online by answering questions about the Disney parks using their own personal experiences.
Applications will open online next Wednesday, Sept. 5.
For more details such as requirements or to speak with current panelists, click here.
"The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station."
