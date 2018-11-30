CAREERS

Houston restaurant offering $200 signing bonuses, yoga and massages to new hires

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you looking for a job? Well one Houston restaurant is offering signing bonuses, yoga and massages to new hires.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a job, you may want to check out a local job fair happening Saturday.

Dish Society isn't hosting your typical job fair; instead, the restaurant is turning the fair into a burger bash festival.

The festival will include free burgers, beer, music, a meet-and-greet with the team and on-the-spot interviews for qualified applicants.

Dish Society is in need of 70 new employees, and are offering several unconventional benefits to go along with the typical medical, dental and vision insurance.

The restaurant says they're paying staff for time spent volunteering in the community, reimbursing costs of massages, gym and yoga memberships, providing academic scholarships for students, paid vacations for hourly team members, and offering English and Spanish classes.

On top of that, the company is also offering $200 signing bonuses to every new hire.

If this sounds like the dream job for you, head over to Dish Society's soon-to-be open location in the Heights at 1050 Yale Street on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairjobsburgersfoodfree foodrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Multi-Platform Community Journalist
Web Producer - Temporary
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
More Careers
Top Stories
Child killed when gunshots ring out in west Houston
Kareem Hunt released after video surfaces of alleged assault
Video shows suspect's car in killing of Desert Storm veteran
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
DUI suspect found slumped over in moving Tesla: Police
Dryer air and clear skies leading into the weekend
Young mother shields children from shooter with assault rifle
Cancer treatment takes financial toll on Texas A&M student
Show More
Inspectors find inmates sharing jail with ants and roaches
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Cardinal DiNardo's computer seized in archdiocese search
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition goes bigger and better
More News