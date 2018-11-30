If you're looking for a job, you may want to check out a local job fair happening Saturday.Dish Society isn't hosting your typical job fair; instead, the restaurant is turning the fair into a burger bash festival.The festival will include free burgers, beer, music, a meet-and-greet with the team and on-the-spot interviews for qualified applicants.Dish Society is in need of 70 new employees, and are offering several unconventional benefits to go along with the typical medical, dental and vision insurance.The restaurant says they're paying staff for time spent volunteering in the community, reimbursing costs of massages, gym and yoga memberships, providing academic scholarships for students, paid vacations for hourly team members, and offering English and Spanish classes.On top of that, the company is also offering $200 signing bonuses to every new hire.If this sounds like the dream job for you, head over to Dish Society's soon-to-be open location in the Heights at 1050 Yale Street on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.